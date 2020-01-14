Twitter reacts as crowd chants "Dhoni Dhoni" after KL Rahul misses simple catch

Today at 7:51 PM
MS Dhoni, who had last played in the heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, is still missed by the Indian fans as India have struggled to replace him behind the stumps. There were "Dhoni Dhoni" chants in the stadium when KL Rahul missed the catch of David Warner.
This is what happened!
KL Rahul misses the ball— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 14, 2020
Crowd starts chanting Dhoni... Dhoni 🙈#INDvsAUS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Oc6CcelfjJ
January 14, 2020
And it begins!
Dhoni... Dhoni....dhoni#INDvsAUS— Vaisakh S (@VaisakhsVs) January 14, 2020
Poor KL Rahul!
'DHONI DHONI' Chants at Wankhede 😇#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/x2N5HVzU3K— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) January 14, 2020
Indian fans these days!
Rahul sneezes, the crowd chants "Dhoni Dhoni"— We are RCB (@We_r_rcb) January 14, 2020
Rahul: What have I done wrong.
The crowd : you can't sneeze better then dhoni #INDvsAUS
This is insane!
Floated delivery from @SirJadeja , turns in sharply, @davidwarner31 gets an inside edge and @klrahul11 failed to grab and the whole crowd chants 'Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni'.#MSDhoni #CSK #chennaisuperkings @CSKFansOfficial https://t.co/67AMb3H5rn— Vaman Dhar (@vamandhar) January 14, 2020
Admit it!
Chants of Dhoni in Wankhade.. badly missing thala in action 😔😕@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat— Manic_at_times (@BeingManicRocks) January 14, 2020
Years of hard work!
This is the Respect Dhoni has earned in the years 🔥🔥🔥🔥— À B H Ï Ś H È K (@ItxAbhi27) January 14, 2020
Dhoni - Dhoni Chants 🔥🔥🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dvAghuGf5S
And that's a fact!
That Chants Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni in stadium ❣️— Rajat Relhan (@rajat_relhan) January 14, 2020
No one can replace @msdhoni behind the stumps #INDvsAUS
The bar is set too high!
Rahul fails to stop a ball and some chants we have heard earlier continue dhoni dhoni— Arsh (@Arsh2323Arsh) January 14, 2020
A pressure which every indian wk has to face every game they play#INDvAUS
YNWA Pant!
chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni'.— Mahek Maheshwari (@MahekMaheshwary) January 14, 2020
Seems like Pant is not the only one...#INDvsAUS
You know you are great when you rivals want you back!
Chants of Dhoni Dhoni..— जय (@outside_waist) January 14, 2020
Deep inside MI fan's also missing thala here. #INDvsAUS
Greatness!
And the stadium chants of @msdhoni , almost an year away from the game and noone even close to replace him. He remains the best behind stumps. #INDvsAUS #dhoni #kohli #RishabhPant— Wanderer (@singhalmudit) January 14, 2020
Sad truth!
Chanting Dhoni, Dhoni will not do any good for the team. Your chants won't bring him back. Only one person will bring him back and that is Dhoni himself.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS— Aayush Sharma (@AayuJourno) January 14, 2020
Now that's what I call destiny!
it doesn't matter where you play, if an Indian keeper makes a mistake, the crowd would chant DHONI, DHONI...— 𝗚𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗶 (@GautamSodhi1) January 14, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
Full time sports enthusiast, part time social media manager at SportsCafe