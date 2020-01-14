Twitter bashes Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for changing batting order

Today at 4:52 PM
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri took a huge gamble and changed the batting order which saw KL Rahul coming in at No.3 instead of Virat Kohli, which saw the Indian batting order collapsed. Twitterati weren't happy when the experiment went south as India couldn't put up a decent total on the board.
Here are the tweets: Sad truth!
Over the Years Still Indian Cricket didn’t find replacement of these 💉— Troll CSK Haters™ (@CSKFansArmy) January 14, 2020
RT If you Agree ?#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/h6EfKzW9yb
Brothers of destruction!
If messing up with a settled team is an art Kohli-Shastri are PICASO brothers.#INDvsAUS— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) January 14, 2020
Got to feel for Ravindra Jadeja!
India in trouble everytime.— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 14, 2020
Ravi jadeja: #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/zjqKklLlES
Top banter! xD
Pimples got to go...and so does Kohli.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/waZqlJLUxc— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) January 14, 2020
2 Legends in 1 picture!
This pic made my day 😍😍🙏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZUWqZVnrDD— Rahul Luhar (@Cricket_genes) January 14, 2020
That's an ambitious decision!
Why can't Virat bat at No. 5 when finally we have a proper No. 4 batsman in @ShreyasIyer15— Balaji Pratheek (@BalajiPratheek) January 14, 2020
I do not get his captaincy, batting order consisted of 3 top order batsman.
Sheryas could've steadied the Indian innings along side Kohli or Pant.
A must-have headache for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri!
Need to drop either dhawan or kl rahul..don't change the batting order..kohli should bat at no.3#INDvsAUS— KAVIN FAN🔥💥 (@kavinarmybb3) January 14, 2020
Food for thought!
Time to Implement Rotation Policy amongst the openers again the way Dhoni di rather than playing all 3 of them end up disturbing whole batting order. #INDvsAUS— Avinash shukla (@avinashivam) January 14, 2020
The impossible case that even Sherlock Holmes can't crack!
Why Kohli-Shahstri disturbed the well settled batting order is a mystery of another level. #INDvsAUS— Lucky Upadhayay (@lucky_upadhayay) January 14, 2020
OOOOOOFF!
To accommodate one guy, Virat has screwed up batting order and rhythm of two others. He’s the modern day Greg Chappel— Ghatta (@Kattehaiklu) January 14, 2020
A huge stinking mess!
By today's team selection ur not only messed up with batting order, Messed up with Iyer too. Saini who was doing well was dropped for thakur . Mo which was abt to settle is made unsettle again. Ur bloody responsible man.— Cricfam (@cricfam) January 14, 2020
Hope he doesn't change his batting position from now on!
#ViratKohli Last 7 odi innings at no.4— VIRATKOHLI FANS CLUB😎 (@TeamVKFC) January 14, 2020
9,4,3*, 11,12, 7,16
Will this decision affects whole #TeamIndia batting order?#INDvsAUS #indvsaustralia2020 pic.twitter.com/tSNFdWsTGm
Why mess something up for one player?
India showing why overthinking of batting order doesn't work. 2006 world cup is an example. Stop this illogical batting order. Let two openers play so that everyone know their role. Rahul was totally at sea when spinners came on.#INDvsAUS— 🅰️Ⓜ️ℹ️✝️ (@amitsteinkp) January 14, 2020
