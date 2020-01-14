 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter bashes Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for changing batting order

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI | Twitter

    Twitter bashes Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for changing batting order

    no photo

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 4:52 PM

    Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri took a huge gamble and changed the batting order which saw KL Rahul coming in at No.3 instead of Virat Kohli, which saw the Indian batting order collapsed. Twitterati weren't happy when the experiment went south as India couldn't put up a decent total on the board.

    Here are the tweets: Sad truth! 

    Brothers of destruction!

    Got to feel for Ravindra Jadeja

    Top banter! xD

    2 Legends in 1 picture! 

    That's an ambitious decision! 

    A must-have headache for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

    Food for thought! 

    The impossible case that even Sherlock Holmes can't crack! 

    OOOOOOFF! 

    A huge stinking mess! 

    Hope he doesn't change his batting position from now on! 

    Why mess something up for one player?

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down