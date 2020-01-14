Tougher playing under pressure than being BCCI President, feels Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly believes that it was tougher being a player than it is now as the President of the BCCI. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar reminisced the time when he was appointed as the administrative head of the board and the Indian Premier League by the Supreme Court, which was rather 'easy'.

Less than three months into his new administrative role, Ganguly has taken major decisions with respect to Indian cricket. From making India’s first-ever day-night Test happen to ideating a Super ODI series with the top four nations in cricket, the former skipper is on the way of taking the team to a whole new level. However, all these responsibilities don’t waver Ganguly’s enthusiasm and efficiency at all. In fact, the BCCI President believes that this role in the board’s top brass is easier than his days as a cricketer. Ganguly feels its playing under pressure on the field that trumps the stress of being an administrator.

"It was tougher playing under pressure, because it was one chance while batting, that was lot difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump..." Ganguly stated at a BCCI event, as quoted by TOI.

Former cricketer Gavaskar, who was also present at the event, holds the same opinion as Ganguly with respect to this matter.

"Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy," Gavaskar revealed.

With the Indian team scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia at home, Ganguly has sent the team his best wishes and also congratulated Virat Kohli and co. for a brilliant Test season last year.

"Thank You for giving Indian Test team (Team of the Year award). I am sure all the other three teams have equally done well this year (2019). Congratulations to (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour) and the boys are not here as they have a game tomorrow," Ganguly added.

"And all the best for the New Year. It's the start of a big year, the World Cups - men's, women's and U-19, and I hope it goes well."