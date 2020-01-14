Thinking of throwing my name in the hat for T20 World Cup, reveals AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has stated that he is already in talks with Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith, and Faf du Plessis for a possible return to the South African side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he has added it is not a guarantee from his side and he wants to keep a low profile now.

Retirement, speculation of return and then another possible comeback to the side, it is all happening. After South African management declined AB de Villiers' offer of return to the side for the 50-Over World Cup, they once again reached out to the former South African captain in the World T20 year. He has now confirmed that the discussion is indeed on as he is in talks with his former teammates - South Africa's current coach Mark Boucher, new director of cricket Graeme Smith and captain Faf du Plessis back home.

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to Bouch, Graeme Smith and Faf back home, we're all keen to make it happen. It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen – there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at that time. So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," the 35-year-old said to cricket.com.au.

"It's not a guarantee once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so, for now, I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year."

There has been an overhaul in Cricket South Africa, with Smith taking over the role as the new director of cricket. The change in guard has also brought a fresh perspective to the management which de Villiers is very happy with.

"There are a lot of players (involved with CSA) who I used to play with. Guys who understand the game, leaders of the team for many years. So it's much easier to communicate than what it used to be in the past. They understand what players go through – especially players that have played for 15 years internationally.

"It doesn't mean that everything is going to be sunshine and roses but it's definitely a lot easier and it feels comfortable, the language that's being used and just the feel that everyone has at the moment in South Africa about the cricket."