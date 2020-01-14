Tests should continue to be played over five days, opines MCC

One of the recent hot topics going around in the world is around five-day and four-day Test cricket, with many current and former players rubbishing the idea straightaway. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Ben Stokes talked up the importance of sticking with the five-day format, while Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board have thrown their weight behind the reduction of one day. In the time of diving opinions, MCC stated that Test matches should be played in the way it is now.