Tests should continue to be played over five days, opines MCC

Today at 7:34 PM
The MCC is of the opinion that Test cricket should be played over five days but acknowledged the benefits that four-day Tests can bring to the table. MCC's statement comes after a number of international cricketers including Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes have made their reservations public.
One of the recent hot topics going around in the world is around five-day and four-day Test cricket, with many current and former players rubbishing the idea straightaway. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Ben Stokes talked up the importance of sticking with the five-day format, while Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board have thrown their weight behind the reduction of one day. In the time of diving opinions, MCC stated that Test matches should be played in the way it is now.
"MCC has noted the recent discussion regarding the future of test cricket and the ICC's desire to debate the introduction of four-day test cricket to replace the current five-day format in the World Test Championship from 2023," the statement read, reported Cricbuzz.
"The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," it further added.
The MCC Cricket Committee, an independent body which reports to the MCC, is due to meet next in March in Sri Lanka during England-Sri Lanka Test series to have another discussion regarding the same. Although the committee can't frame laws, it can make recommendations about the health of the game.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.