Reports | India likely to play D/N Test in Australia this year after Virat Kohli’s positive comments

According to a report, after Virat Kohli claimed that he was open to playing a pink ball Test overseas, it is highly likely for India to play a D/N Test in Australia in the latter part of 2020. The BCCI top brass had an unofficial meeting with CA officials wherein this issue was discussed.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah met the officials of Cricket Australia and England Cricket Board to discuss the different policy issues with respect to the four-day Test proposed by the ICC. While the meeting was an informal one, reports suggest that the idea of a D?N test between India and Australia was discussed by the two boards and both the boards were on the same page.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also pretty positive about the idea of India playing an overseas pink-ball Test and claimed that he and his team were ready to face the challenge. The last time India toured Australia, there was a proposal to play a D/N Test at Adelaide but the proposal was rejected, with the reason being lack of experience of playing against the pink ball.

“The modalities are yet to be finalised but chances look bright that India will play a Test match under lights during their next tour of Australia,” a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

The official also confirmed that there was no proposal from New Zealand Cricket about playing a pink-ball Test and thus both the Tests that India will play away in New Zealand will be played with the red ball.

“We’re ready and up for the challenge - whether it’s Gabba, Perth... it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests,” said Kohli on the eve of the series opener against Australia.