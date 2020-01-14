Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Bowlers script third win for Andhra; Rajasthan and Gujarat share spoils

Today at 7:31 PM
A collective bowling performance led by Paidikalva Vijaykumar’s five-wicket haul scripted Andhra’s third win — by an innings and 96 runs over Hyderabad — of the season. Elsewhere, Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel’s double century partnership ensured that Gujarat earned a draw against Rajasthan.
Hyderabad succumb to innings-defeat against neighbours
When play resumed on the final day with Hyderabad at 45 for three — still 219 runs in deficit — the only question was whether they could salvage a draw. But by lunchtime, the fate of the match was beyond all reasonable doubt, as Yarra Prithviraj (three for 53) and man-of-the-match Vijaykumar (five for 25) had reduced them to 128 for eight. From there on, Andhra’s win was a mere formality, but for Ravi Teja’s late resistance. The No.7 hit eight fours and three sixes in his 144-ball innings of 72. With their third win of the season, Andhra moved to first on the Group A points table with 21 points.
Rajasthan and Gujarat share the spoils at Jaipur
Resuming play with a slender two-run lead, Rajasthan added another 33 runs to their overnight to finish with 360. Ashok Menaria, who was on 86 at stumps the previous day, went through and completed his 10th first-class hundred. His innings of 119 included 14 fours and two sixes and earned him the man-of-the-match. In reply, Gujarat lost Kathan Patel to an Aniket Choudhary delivery with just 12 runs on the board. But centuries from top-order batsmen Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel ensured that Gujarat safely negotiated the day and earned a draw from their fifth-round clash against Rajasthan. Panchal’s 105 off 158 balls included eight fours and two sixes, while his partner Gohel hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 100.
