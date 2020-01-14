Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Bowlers script third win for Andhra; Rajasthan and Gujarat share spoils

Hyderabad succumb to innings-defeat against neighbours

When play resumed on the final day with Hyderabad at 45 for three — still 219 runs in deficit — the only question was whether they could salvage a draw. But by lunchtime, the fate of the match was beyond all reasonable doubt, as Yarra Prithviraj (three for 53) and man-of-the-match Vijaykumar (five for 25) had reduced them to 128 for eight. From there on, Andhra’s win was a mere formality, but for Ravi Teja’s late resistance. The No.7 hit eight fours and three sixes in his 144-ball innings of 72. With their third win of the season, Andhra moved to first on the Group A points table with 21 points.