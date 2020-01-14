IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad sign JK Lakshmi Cement ltd as title sponsor

Both JK Lakshmi Cement and Sunrisers Hyderabad are strong brands who always strive for excellence by constantly raising the bar to surpass their own performance, every time they take the field. Speaking on the association, Dr Shailendra Chouksey, Whole-Time Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd said, ‘’Both brands are known for the tenacious attitude, consistent performance, inherent strengths such as discipline & dedication and out of box thinking. Both the brands have a unflinching belief in Team Spirit which is hallmark of their persona both on and off the field. Team Sunrisers is well balanced in all departments of game and their consistent, durable and excellent performance over the years strikes a common chord with the brand JK Lakshmi Cement.”