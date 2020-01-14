IND vs AUS | There's no formal agenda in meeting Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai, reveals Earl Eddings

CA chairman Earl Eddings has revealed that his visit to India is to meet Sourav Ganguly and welcome him to his post, playing down the rumours of talks about D/N Test with him. Eddings conceded that he does not support any tinkering with Test cricket while CA has given its nod for the same.

With the three-match ODI series kicking off today between India and Australia, a delegation from Cricket Australia (CA) has landed in India headed by its chairman Earl Eddings. The team is supposed to have talks with the newly elected Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) administration on the sidelines of the series.

While rumours of negotiations for accommodating a D/N Test match in India’s next tour Down Under surrounded the visit, the presence of Eddings fuelled talks of accommodating multiple under-lights affairs and to make the series first of its kind. But the CA chairman playing down all such talks and revealed that it will be more of an informal meeting to welcome the new administration on board.

"There's no formal agenda... Just getting to know each other well, have a dialogue and welcome Sourav (Ganguly) in his new role. It's great to see a player of that stature giving back to the game... we have an ODI match here (Mumbai), so it made perfect sense to come over and have a chat. There's a place for it at the right time and right spot," Eddings told Sportstar.

Eddings voiced his opinion regarding the trending topic in the cricketing world, that of four-day Test matches, sharing that he does not support any such shake-up to the traditional format.

"I'm a bit of a traditionalist at heart, so wouldn't want to tinker with it (five-day cricket) too much. I believe the ICC is sitting down to have a chat in March but there's no formal text around this thing yet. It's good to see cricketers voicing their views on the subject. As administrators, it's our job to do what's in the best interest of the game, and at the opportune time we will have a chat with all the stakeholders. It's still to early."