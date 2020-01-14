IND vs AUS | Marnus Labuschagne’s willingness to learn impresses me, shares Steven Smith

Steve Smith has pointed out that Marnus Labuschagne’s willingness to learn is what has led him to huge success on the international stage and believes that his future is bright if he continues his good work. Smith has also praised the latter's clarity in his game and advised him to stick to it.

Marnus Labuchagne, the breakout star of this Australian summer, made his ODI debut at the Wankhede and the young lad will have to step up with India looking to put up a daunting total. Labuschagne is currently on the ninth sky after an illustrious run in Test cricket at home and will be rearing to unleash himself in the shorter format of the game.

Star Aussie batsman Steven Smith is mighty impressed by the 25-year-old who is more or less following his path to glory. Smith shared that managing the pressure to replicate his Test form will be the key for him on his debut. Smith also pointed out Labuschagne’s willingness to learn and hailed it for his success in the longest format.

"That's the real challenge for him now, having that amazing series, there's going to be that expectation there now and it's about managing that," Smith told cricket.com.au.

"The thing I like about Marnus is his willingness to learn and how quickly he picks things up, and if he continues to do that, he's going to be a huge player for Australia for a long time."

Labuschagne’s Test match heroics at home, amassing 896 runs at an average of 112 while adding four centuries, has caught the world’s eyes and Smith too. A great of the game in his own rights, Smith was impressed by the clarity in Labuschagne’s game. He advised the debutant to continue to believe in himself and stick to his game as much as possible.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders, he's got that belief in himself now that he can do it, now it's about resetting the clock every time he goes out to play. He's got a really good understanding of how he wants to play and that's a huge thing for a young player," Smith added.

"To have that understanding and be able to stick to something for a prolonged period of time and trust it's going to work, he's found that method now and I have no doubt he's going to get better."