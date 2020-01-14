IND vs AUS | Aaron Finch's rapid start helped me settle into the game, reveals David Warner

David Warner, who blasted an immaculate 128* off just 112 balls to help Australia beat India in the first ODI in Mumbai, revealed that it was Aaron Finch's quickfire start helped him grow in the game. Warner, who struck his 17th ODI ton, was handed the Man of the Match award for his heroics.

On the back of a successful home summer, which was highlighted by his triple century in Adelaide, all eyes were on David Warner heading into the first ODI, with him already having had an incredible run in the 2019 World Cup. And the southpaw didn't disappoint, as he smashed an unbeaten 112-ball 128 to guide his side to a thwarting ten-wicket win over a full-strength Indian side in their own backyard.

Speaking post the game, Warner revealed that it was skipper Aaron Finch's quick start with the bat that helped him settle into the chase and added that the duo focused on rotating strike and taking the game deep. Finch, too, remained unbeaten on 110 as they propelled the visitors to a daunting ten-wicket win.

"Finchy started really well, allowed me to take my time. For us, it was about rotating strike during the middle overs. Wanted to hit the odd boundary, hang in there and take the game deep. We knew that if we were there till the end, we could do it with ease," Warner said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Post his one-year ban, Warner has incredibly struck 775 runs at an average of 86.1 and the 33-year-old revealed that it was his hunger for runs and the urge to get the team off to a good start that keeps him going every time. Furthermore, the left-hander lauded the Australian bowlers' efforts to restrict a power-packed Indian batting line-up to a modest total of 254 and expressed his satisfaction over the way the chase panned out.

"I think I have always had the hunger to score runs and put the team off to a good start. Was a great effort from our bowlers in the afternoon. To put India down to just 254 on their home soil was incredible and to then close the game down like we did was brilliant."

The second ODI between the two teams will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 17, where the Aussies will head into the matchup with a 1-0 lead.