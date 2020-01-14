All I can do is to keep this form going and wait for an opportunity, feels Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat is eyeing an international comeback after a roaring performance in the Ranji Trophy but admitted that it ain't going to be easy with all the quality bowlers in the mix. Sharing that the price tag has had the better of him previously, Unadkat is looking to make an impact in the IPL.

After a couple of disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, lanky tearaway Jaydev Unadkat is back in the limelight with some fiery fast bowling in the Ranji Trophy. The left-arm seamer has been in terrific form for Saurashtra in the tournament, taking two six-wicket hauls, a fifer and a four-for so far.

The Saurashtra captain is brimming with confidence, wearing the light blue again but admits that the journey into the XI isn't going to be easy with all the quality seam bowlers going around. But that doesn't dishearten Unadkat who is prepared to make a place in the side the hard way.

“It is difficult to break into the Indian team now. This is the best pace attack that India has ever had. I get inspired watching our guys bowling great spells in international matches. I'm in peak form, but I cannot demand a place in the national team on the basis of my domestic performance. All I can do is to keep this form going, so that when the opportunity arises, I will hopefully get called up,” Unadkat told Sportstar.

Having been brought back by Rajasthan Royals in the auctions this year, Unadkat is looking to forward to repay the management's belief on him with some fiery fast bowling after failing to live up to the reputations for two seasons consecutively under the weight of the price tag.

“The price tag has been worrying me, because people judge your on-field performances in relation to your price tag. That was happened to me in earlier seasons. But yes, a great IPL can turn things around. It is an important tournament, which has helped me get a spot in the Indian team in the past,” Unadkat said.