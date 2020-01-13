WI vs IRE | Dwayne Bravo recalled to Windies side for Ireland series

Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been included in the side to play Ireland, having revoked his international retirement. Windies chief selector Roger Harper has stated that the move is to strengthen the Carribean death bowling, something mastered by Bravo who is also quite handy with the bat.

It's barely been a month since West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came out of his international retirement and now he already finds himself in the thick of the things having been named in the T20 side for the Ireland series. The 13-man squad also saw another all-rounder Rovman Powell making a comeback.

Bravo had last played at the international level against Pakistan in the UAE in September 2016 while Powell last played against India in Guyana in August last year. Speaking about the return of Bravo, chief selector Roger Harper conceived that the move is to strengthen the Carribean death bowling, something which was exposed in the series against India.

"Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving. His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed," Harper said in a statement.

"Rovman Powell is a genuine all-rounder who we believe can add impetus and up the strike rate at the back-end of the innings. He was excellent in the Super50 Cup - where he scored two excellent centuries and a 96 and also had some other good performances," he added.

As Test skipper Jason Holder continues to enjoy his time away from cricket after a long stint, Fabian Allen remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation following an injury during the tour of India last year.