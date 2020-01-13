VIDEO | Magician Rashid Khan comes up with innovative way to appeal by rolling on the floor
Today at 6:29 PM
During their convincing win over the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers’ leggie Rashid Khan was left on the floor to convince the umpire that the batsman was caught right in front of the stumps. Following the hilarious appeal, the umpire slowly raised his hand up to send the batsman back.
Adelaide Strikers took on the challenge of facing last year’s finalists Melbourne Renegades to solidify their position in the top two of the Big Bash League. Following their first innings carnage, where they posted 173 following the completion of their 20 overs, the Strikers were left to defend the target against the struggling Renegades side.
The Renegades side, who were without the services of their skipper Aaron Finch, began the innings badly with the loss of left-handed Marcus Harris in the opening over of the innings and since, failed to handle the pressure throughout the innings. Sam Harper and Shaun Marsh soon went back to the hut, with Beau Webster and Mohammad Nabi in the middle. Enter Rashid Khan and his slippery leg-spin. In his three overs, the leggie had already taken the wicket of Nabi and was bowling in the right areas.
However, all the action unfolded in the last over, when the leggie hilariously appealed for an LBW decision when he was halfway down on the ground after slipping awkwardly on the follow-through of his bowling. On the floor, Rashid continued appealing until the umpire declared Webster out, giving the Afghan spinners his second wicket as he continued his merry run. It all unfurled in dramatic fashion, with the leggie celebrating with his teammates while still being on the floor. A classic T20 celebration from one of the best bowlers in the shortest format of the game.
Watch the video here:
Appeal of the tournament? 😂 @rashidkhan_19 #BlueEnergy #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kuhbMHiekS— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 13, 2020
