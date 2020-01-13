VIDEO | Clive Rose and George Bailey run comical 'single' despite batsman getting clean bowled

Whilst the other major T20 Leagues - Indian Premier League , Caribbean Premier League , Pakistan Super League - rely on star power to bring fame to the competition, the Big Bash League (BBL) stands out from the rest purely due to the fact that it gives fans innumerable moments to cherish without having too many big stars at its disposal. So far this season, we've already seen crazy knocks, bizarre umpiring decisions and unbelievable catches, and today in the game between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, we had yet another moment that invoked gales of laughter from everyone involved in the game - including the commentators and the spectators.

After being reduced to 84/5 chasing a steep target of 176, things looked pretty bleak for the hosts- Hurricanes, and it needed an extraordinary effort from the duo of George Bailey and Clive Rose to take the Cane Train home. And with leggie Fawad Ahmed, who by then already had figures of 1/13 in 3 overs, bowling, the task at hand looked like an improbable one for the Matthew Wade-led team. And on the second ball of the 14th over, Fawad, with a straighter one, cleaned up Rose, who inside-edged the ball onto his stumps attempting an extravagant cover drive. But that was not the catch, it was what followed the dismissal that left everyone in absolute splits.