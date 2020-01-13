SA vs ENG | Take fine as slap on my wrist, admits Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler questioned the use of stump microphones as he was against the idea of television viewers having access to whatever is spoken in the middle. Buttler was handed a 15% fine from his match fees and a demerit point for repeatedly using swear words at Vernon Philander during the second Test.

The second Test between England and South Africa was a very close affair in the end as England dramatically won the match and came back in the series to level it 1-1. But the Test will also be remembered for a wrong reason, that being the verbal abuse that England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler kept on hurling at Vernon Philander.

Buttler was fined 15% of his match fees and also was handed one demerit point due to his behaviour. It was also setting a wrong example for young kids to see their role models use abusive words. Buttler rightly later apologized for his behaviour but at some level also questioned the use of stump mics.

"I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist. It was in the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on," Buttler was quoted as saying by TOI.

Buttler was not fully convinced about the idea of television viewers getting to hear all the banter going on in the field. He believed that sometimes, in the heat of the moment some things are said which should not be heard by the television audience.

"In Test cricket, there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that doesn't mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," Buttler asserted.

"It is a tough one, we understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on. But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home," he added.