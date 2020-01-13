Reports | Hardik Pandya’s personal dissatisfaction with bowling test reason behind A tour pulling out

According to a report, Hardik Pandya is hundred percent fit and yet sitting out of India A side touring New Zealand since the cricketer is not satisfied with his own bowling test performance. After Pandya was ruled out of the India A side, it was believed that the cricketer failed his fitness test.

Only hours after trainer S Rajnikanth came out and stated that Pandya - coming out of a back injury - is 100% fit, it was known that the all-rounder pulled out of the series. Pandya, who last played an international game in September 2019, was set to make his comeback into the national team with the 'A' tour of New Zealand.

While Pandya decided to sit out due to the trainer’s advice, there’s no way that he would’ve failed a fitness test, sources have revealed. Instead, the all-rounder wants to spend some more time working on his back before getting back to the international setup. This decision was the outcome of his rigorous bowling test, which the player was dissatisfied with.

"To give you the real picture, he wasn't satisfied after the high-intensity bowling workload test. There are few players who are tested based on workload. For example, a player who is coming back from a back injury, he is tested on the basis of his performance in a high-intensity bowling session,” sources from the BCCI told IANS.

"The player is tested after he spends more than two to three hours at the nets. Now, when the player bowls for that duration, the bowling is monitored. Rhythm, speed, accuracy and how the player is coping with his plans and delivering is what is basically tested. So, if the body can't take what the player has in the mind, it is not responding to the workload. Pandya was of the opinion that he wants to work on his back further," the source explained.

The source further said that given any normal fitness other than the high-intensity bowling Test, Pandya would’ve passed with flying colours. They also revealed that Pandya is eyeing an international comeback during the South Africa series in March.

"Yo-Yo and all he will clear in his sleep. He is looking at a South Africa series return and will continue to work on his back till then as he doesn't wish to take any half measures."