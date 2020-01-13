Reports | CA and NZC CEOs to join Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai during first IND-AUS ODI

Apart from Kevin Roberts of CA and NZC’s David White, the top-brass of the BCCI will also join Ganguly in watching the much-awaited series opener between India and Australia. According to report by the TOI, a 20-odd 'VIP' list that will be present on Tuesday at the Wankhede will also include BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal amongst top dignitaries of world cricket administration.

The top officials of the Indian board were already in Mumbai for the BCCI awards, which was held on January 12. Ahead of the first ODI, on Monday, the BCCI trio held a meeting in which they discussed a multitude of subjects, including the feasibility of India playing a day/night Test in Australia that has been the talk of the season. They also reportedly discussed a 'Super Series'-an ODI competition involving India, Australia, England plus and another team between New Zealand and South Africa.