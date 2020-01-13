Reports | Australia, New Zealand in talks with India for Day-Night Test

The Australian and New Zealand cricket boards have reportedly opened discussions with the BCCI over the possibility of playing a day-night Test match. Playing the pink-ball game would also make a huge difference in the timing for the broadcasters Sony Pictures Network, increasing viewership.

Discussions between Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday on pink-ball matches would open up a new chapter for Test Cricket in India involving Australia and New Zealand. Timings have been a dire issue in the past when India play Test matches in the Trans-Tasman region, with the games beginning as early as 5.30 AM IST, making it tough for the broadcasters to get more people watching the Test series.

Test matches in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide for the Indian audience tend to begin early with Perth being the only venue where the matches would begin slightly later at 7.30 AM, which significantly boosts the number of viewers for a Test match.

“With India touring Australia, they should definitely look at one or two Tests because timing definitely makes a difference,” said Rajesh Kaul, head of sports business at Sony Pictures Network (SPN), reported Hindustan Times

Additionally, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his team would meet CA officials in Mumbai to discuss the possibility of playing a pink-ball encounter. Ahead of the meeting with BCCI, CEO of CA, Kevin Roberts was optimistic that they would come to an agreement.

“I’ve got no doubt they’ll consider playing one, and maybe even more, day-night Tests,” said Roberts.

However, at the moment, it looks unlikely that the BCCI would want to include more than one day-night Test in their schedule for the Australian tour.