Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s advice changed my Test style, reveals Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, who delivered the Tiger Pataudi Memorial lecture on Sunday, has admitted that Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s advice changed the way he played Test cricket. He also talked about Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president and hoped that India would win the World T20 Cup in Australia later this year.

On Sunday, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was given the prestigious role of delivering the lecture, revealed that the former Indian skipper Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi changed the way he approached five-day cricket. After beginning his career as a lower middle-order, the right-hander was promoted to the top of the order where he has played some of the most memorable knocks in the format.

"I had watched his batting videos, but had never spoke to him. I usually do not take anybody's advice. But Tiger Pataudi sir gave me an advice which changed the way I played Test cricket. I am ever so grateful to him for the advice," revealed Sehwag while delivering his lecture in a video posted by the BCCI.

The right-handed opener also talked about Sourav Ganguly as the ‘boss,’ and hoped that the former skipper would do wonders for Indian cricket. It was under Ganguly that Sehwag made his switch from the middle order to open the batting for the country.

"Sourav Ganguly is the boss. He was the boss of the Indian cricket team and made me open the batting. And now he is the boss of BCCI," he said.

Days after Cheteshwar Pujara talked about how Test cricket would be always special, Sehwag weighed in on that discussion. He also wished the Indian team the best ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I hope Virat lifts the T20 World Cup in Australia but do remember Test cricket in your thoughts as well. It needs your best wishes to remain to the 'pink' of its health.”