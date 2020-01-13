IPL 2020 | Pravin Tambe deemed ineligible to play in upcoming season

According to the information passed onto Cricbuzz, Tambe became ineligible to feature in the IPL because he had featured in a foreign league (The T10 league in Dubai and Sharjah) without officially announcing his retirement.

Recently, Harbhajan Singh, who hasn't worn the Indian blue since 2016 — but is yet to retire — was the only Indian name in the draft for The Hundred — a new league format in England. However, the off-spinner took his name off the list right before the draft in favour of continuing to play for CSK in the IPL. Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, featured in the Canada Global T20 League after announcing his retirement from all forms of the game.