IPL 2020 | Pravin Tambe deemed ineligible to play in upcoming season

Today at 3:51 PM
New IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that veteran Pravin Tambe will not be eligible to play in the upcoming season of the IPL, as he has defied certain BCCI policies. The 48-year-old became the oldest player to be bought at the auction when KKR snapped him up for a base price of INR 20 Lakh.
According to the information passed onto Cricbuzz, Tambe became ineligible to feature in the IPL because he had featured in a foreign league (The T10 league in Dubai and Sharjah) without officially announcing his retirement.
Recently, Harbhajan Singh, who hasn't worn the Indian blue since 2016 — but is yet to retire — was the only Indian name in the draft for The Hundred — a new league format in England. However, the off-spinner took his name off the list right before the draft in favour of continuing to play for CSK in the IPL. Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, featured in the Canada Global T20 League after announcing his retirement from all forms of the game.
Tambe has already featured in the tournament, snapping up a total of 33 appearances over four seasons (2013 to 2016) for three different franchises — Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has a tally of 28 wickets — 15 of them coming in his breakout 2014 season for Rajasthan Royals. Whether KKR opt for a replacement player in his stead remains to be seen.
