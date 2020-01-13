IND vs AUS | We are open to playing Day/Night Tests in Australia, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that he is very much open to the challenge of playing Day/Night Test matches in Australia and admitted that it has become an exciting feature in Tests. Kohli has also added that he was happy with the way the experiment went in Kolkata as India decimated Bangladesh.

India have long been a strong opposer of the Day/Night Test, with the board declining to play one Test in Adelaide under light the last time the team toured Down Under. However, once Sourav Ganguly came to lead the BCCI, he instantly convinced Kohli and the team management to make the Eden Test against Bangladesh a D/N affair. That seems to have worked as Kohli is ready for the challenge this time around.

“We played the day & night test here (India), we are happy with how it went. It has become a very exciting feature of any test series, we are open to playing day & night tests. We are ready for the challenge. Whether it's Gabba, Perth doesn't matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game,” Kohli said in the pre-match press conference, reported Hindustan Times.

India and Australia are playing in the shortest format quite regularly now, and this is the third limited-overs series between the two sides within one year. The last time Australia visited India, they came up with a lot of baggage, not winning a single ODI series for one and a half years. However, they managed to turn the series around by winning the third ODI and eventually took the honours 3-2.

"India-Australia is not a new thing. The teams know each other well and we have played so much against each other. Having won last year it gives us a lot more confidence going back and I think this time the series will be a lot different in terms of their batting challenging our bowlers. They are a stronger side than the side that toured India last time. To be fair, last time around their players were not that experienced if you take out David Warner and Steve Smith.

"They still won the series. So It's actually you can be the most experienced, most-skilled side but if you don't play in the particular series, you won't win. That happened to us. When we went to Australia, the same thing happened to them too. It has been a competitive series between the two sides. Marnus came in but he played only one game. The way he played up in the last summer its been amazing to watch. It's a short series. Maybe a five-game series would be more exciting. But we are looking forward to this series," Kohli added.

The first ODI of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.