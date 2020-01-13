IND vs AUS | Ricky Ponting backs Australia to topple India 2-1

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting predicted a 2-1 series win for Australia pointing out that the confidence of 5 consecutive home Test wins will fuel them to flatten India at home. Ponting hailed uncapped Marnus Labuschagne an “all round package” who is coming off a red hot run in Test matches.

With under 24 hours to go for the ODI series between India and Australia to kick off, the predictions about the outcome of the “Clash of the Titans” has started to flow in from all directions. While Australia have come off five consecutive Test wins and two T20 series clean-sweeps at home, India are confident after an impressive home season too.

While answering a wide array of questions on his Twitter handle during a Q&A session, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also strode upon a few about the five-match ODI series in the subcontinent. When asked to predict an outcome for the same, Ponting called for a 2-1 win for the Kangaroos.

"Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia," Ponting tweeted.

Coming off a golden run in Test cricket back at home, Marnus Labuschagne is on the verge of an ODI debut at the Wankhede on his maiden call up. The World Cup-winning skipper hailed the youngster an “all-round package” while pointing out his prowess with the ball and on the field. Coming in as the first concussion substitute in Test cricket, Labuschagne scored four centuries in five Tests in the glorious home season, including a double century against New Zealand.

"I think he'll do a great job for Australia in the middle-order. He's a very good player of spin, a very good runner between the wickets, gun in the field and can bowl some handy leg-spin, so the overall package is very appealing."