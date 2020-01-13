IND vs AUS | Jasprit Bumrah brings match intensity in the nets, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has expressed his joy of escaping nets without being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for the second time in 4 years while sharing the pacer brings match-intensity in the nets. Kohli has conceded that he loves to be challenged in the nets by Bumrah who doesn’t shy away from bowling bouncers.

India skipper Virat Kohli is working hard ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia and are looking to avenge their 3-2 series loss last year. This will also be the return of Jasprit Bumrah to the ODI set-up and Kohli hailed the pacer by calling him the most skilful man with the ball in hand.

"According to me, he's (Bumrah) the most skilful bowler in the world in any format of the game. To play against him, he brings match intensity in the nets. He's not shy of hitting us on the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," Kohli said.

On the eve of the first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli and Bumrah were locked in a keen tussle at the nets, and the Delhi lad shared that it was only the second time he survived against Bumrah in the nets the last time being back in 2018. Kohli boasted of hitting Bumrah for some boundaries in the nets while sharing the experience of facing such a world-class bowler on the eve of the big series at home.

"He's a proper, proper bowler and it's always nice to play against the best in the nets. I challenge myself to play well against him, not every day do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit in the nets. Bumrah has been playing for the team for last four years and this is probably the second time I have ever got out (in) the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out," Kohli said.

"One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session, because he ran back to his mark, but I got out of the nets," said Kohli.