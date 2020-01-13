IND vs AUS | Indians are the best players in the world, particularly of spin, asserts Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has stated that Indian players are pretty good against spinners so it won't be right on him to be excessively hard on himself as the series commences tomorrow. Zampa enjoyed one of the best series of his career against India last year, with 11 wickets at 25.81 in Australia's 3-2 win.

Australian spin bowlers have generally struggled in India in the limited-overs matches with only Tom Hogan – who played just three games - averaging less than 30 in the country. Zampa is an anomaly though as he did well against India the last time he was here picking 11 wickets at an average of 25.81. That, however, put to bed in the World Cup as Shikhar Dhawan did the damage to his figure with Zampa conceding as many as 60 runs in the process at The Oval.

"Probably in hindsight that game against India at The Oval, the plans I bowled to in India weren't really … you can't just move them over to The Oval. In that whole World Cup, we expected drier conditions than we had. Particularly with the weather we had there. "Last time we played India in India, the wickets were quite dry and spun a bit. During the World Cup it wasn't really the case," Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

Considering Australia's 2017 tour had been dominated by the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in 2017, the threat would always remain. The storyline, however, didn't support the Aussies, with Indian batsmen dominating both Zampa and Ashton Agar being deposited to the stands. Zampa seems to have quite a vivid memory of it.

"The Indians are the best players in the world, particularly of spin. So being a leg-spinner you can't be too hard on yourself."