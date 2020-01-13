IND vs AUS | Banking on my fond memories of playing one-day cricket in India, states Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner, recalling his last India tour and fond memories of it, has stated that his experience of playing in India will help him get some crucial runs under his belt. Turner has admitted that playing spin effectively is key in the subcontinent and the visitors are totally up for the challenge.

Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner is overwhelmed to be back in India with the national side given his heroics in the last tour. Turner played a crucial yet explosive 84* in Mohali to keep the series alive which was later clinched by the Kangaroos 3-2. Turner lost his place in the World Cup side after the return of Steven Smith and David Warner from their one year ban but that changed eventually.

The Western Australia lad, who has played only 3 ODIs so far in his career and that too all of his appearances coming in Australia’s tour last year, is confident of capitalising the experience and fond memories to make his place in the team.

"Coming back to India, we love touring here. From my experiences here last time I had a really enjoyable trip and had some personal success and team success. That is my only experience of ODI cricket so far and the only experience I have to draw from. I have really fond memories of playing one-day cricket so far in my career," Turner told Cricbuzz.

While the 26-year-old admitted that confronting spin is key to success when facing India at home, he also shared that the Kangaroos are up to the challenge. The young all-rounder revealed that their success in their previous visit has strengthened their beliefs and their game plan is clear.

"Part of the recipe for success we had here last time was being able to come up with the solution to combat the world-class spinners that India do have and no doubt their spinners will bowl a lot of overs through the middle overs of these one-day games and a lot of times in a lot of games that's where the game is won or lost.

"In all of our planning a big part of our preparation goes into how we're going to combat the Indian spinners and it's always a big challenge particularly coming here to India. It's a challenge we're really looking forward to and it's something from this last series, we've taken belief. If we prepare well and we're really clear on our gameplans and tactics we know our best is good enough," Turner signed off.