ICC Women's World T20 2020 | Never thought things will happen so fast, claims Richa Ghosh

16-year-old Richa Ghosh is set to be on her maiden international tour in the form of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and she hardly believed that things would work out for her so fast. The talented youngster had a fantastic Challenger Trophy which has seen her book her berth in India's squad.

16-year-old Richa Ghosh's impressive Challenger Trophy earned her a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The youngster was extremely satisfied with her selection and will be looking to have an instant impact on her first international tour.

"I never thought that this will happen so fast. It's hard to believe and the feeling hasn't sunk in yet," Ghosh told PTI.

Ghosh revealed that it was her father who inspired her to play cricket. Then she, like many others, followed the great Sachin Tendulkar. Her ability to use the long handle and clearing the fence has been inspired by MS Dhoni whom she has followed to play attacking cricket.

"My first role model has always been my dad from whom I learned cricket. Then it was Sachin Tendulkar, who will always remain my idol. I love the way he hits sixes and try the same. Whoever may be the bowler, when you have the bat, you can do anything," she asserted.

Playing for the Bengal team, she was essentially backed by veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, like Ghosh, also hails from Siliguri and thus Ghosh also communicates with him about her batting.

"Jhulan di always supported me in the team while I always got help from Wriddhi da. He remains busy but we speak on and off. I'm really grateful to them and to my coaches, the Cricket Association of Bengal for supporting me," Ghosh concluded.