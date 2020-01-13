ICC U19 WC Warmup | Kartik Tyagi stars with hat-trick as India thrash Afghanistan

Winning the toss and batting first, India got off to the worst start imaginable, losing opener Divyansh Saxena to a first-ball duck in the very first over of the match. However, it turned out to be nothing but a minor blip, as Yashashvi Jaiswal (69) and Tilak Varma (55) piled misery on the Afghanistan bowlers, scoring half-centuries before eventually retiring after being satisfied with the time they got in the middle. After the duo's retirement, skipper Priyam Garg (36), Dhruv Jurel (21), Atharva Ankolekar (18) and Shubang Hegde (25) all got off to starts but failed to capitalize as the Indian U19 team eventually ended up with a first-innings total of 255/6. Left-armer Abid Mohammadi was the pick of the bowlers from Afghanistan, ending with figures of 3-0-19-3.