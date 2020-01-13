BBL 2019-20 | Hopeful of emulating Tom Banton's heroics, states AB de Villiers

AB De Villiers, who will be making his much-awaited BBL debut in Heat's next game against Strikers, has stated that is hopeful of emulating the heroics of Tom Banton, who he'll be replacing. De Villiers also revealed that he felt like he was at the peak of his powers in the recently concluded MSL.

In what could potentially be the biggest moment in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL), veteran T20 superstar AB de Villiers will be turning up for the Brisbane Heat against the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday (January 14) to make his tournament debut, one that is expected to glue every single cricket fan around the world to the television. Interestingly, though, the stalwart from South Africa will have his work cut-out on his debut, having to fill-in the shoes of England's Tom Banton, who lit up the tournament with his nonchalant hitting in the first half of the tournament.

Banton smashed 223 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 176, making heads turn with his performances, and de Villiers, who will be replacing the English opener in the second half of the tournament, is hopeful of emulating the 21-year-old's performances when he takes the stage for the Heat come Tuesday. Furthermore, he admitted that there'll be inevitable pressure on his shoulders to perform, but was confident of putting up a good showing for the Brisbane-based franchise.

"Tom Banton did a fantastic job, hopefully, I'll do a similar job but in the middle order," de Villiers was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I always (feel pressure). Wherever I play around the world, either a club game or the World Cup semi-finals, I feel the same kind of pressure, the pressure I put on myself to perform at the best of my ability. This is no different, but I've done it so many times. It doesn't guarantee success but I know what to expect. The butterflies I'm getting in my stomach is a good sign," the South African veteran added.

The 35-year-old's last expedition with the bat was in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) back home for Tshwane Spartans, where he scored 325 runs at an average over 46. The former Proteas skipper revealed that he felt like he was at the peak of his abilities in that tournament, and expressed his desire to do well, stating that he was looking forward to the challenge.

"I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully, we'll see more of that in this tournament. I know what's required of me to make a play for the team. There have been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place," the new Brisbane Heat recruit said.

"All I can do is go out and enjoy myself and hopefully have an impact on the game with the batting. Then there's the fielding and all the off-field stuff as well. I've got a big role to play as an individual not just as a cricketer and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he added.

An exciting prospect for all the fans, however, will be watching the duo of de Villiers and Chris Lynn bat together at the crease, and the South African superstar was hopeful of striking chemistry with the explosive Aussie.

"It could be interesting, I don't know what to expect [about batting with Lynn]. "We know each other from chatting at IPL but it's an interesting dynamic with two players at the crease, it either works or it doesn't. I've got a feeling that it's going to work and be very nice to watch. Hopefully, I'll do most of the watching at the non-striker's end."