Always admired Steve Waugh's mental strength, reveals Ajinkya Rahane

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he was always inspired by the mental strength shown by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh. Rahane posted a picture on Instagram with Waugh when they caught up and revealed how a true source of inspiration he has been for Rahane.

Steve Waugh has arguably been one of the most successful Australian captains to ever grace the game. He was known for his ability to absorb pressure and be mentally very strong both in batting and during leadership. His never say die attitude and fighting spirit is something that Ajinkya Rahane has always admired and has taken inspiration from.

Rahane took to Instagram and posted a picture with the 54-year-old Australian Legend. "Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader," read the caption on Instagram.

Waugh captained Australia to their 1999 World Cup Triumph and has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia. In his last international innings against India at the SCG, Waugh batted well on the last day to save the Test for Australia. This innings was perhaps a fitting end to a career that was marked by many such moments that required mental toughness.

Rahane has not been a part of India's white-ball setup for a while but he seems to have taken a leaf out of Waugh's book to become a player with mental toughness. He will be hopeful of doing well in the longest format and someday come back in the reckoning for India's white-ball side. India are set to host Australia in a three-match ODI series with the first ODI to be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

