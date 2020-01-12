VIDEO | Moises Henriques left confused about decision after winning bat flip

Today at 2:09 PM
Sydney Sixers’ skipper Moises Henriques returned to the Big Bash Leauge after missing out on their previous game and straight away was left confused after winning the bat flip against the table-toppers Melbourne Stars. However, after that, he was sure about having a bowl in the encounter.
It was a clash between the top two sides in the Big Bash League, with Melbourne Stars taking on the second-positioned Sydney Sixers at home. Both the sides were unbeaten in their last five games in the league, with the Stars winning all of their last five games extending the lead at the top of the table to two points. For the visitors, their skipper Moises Henriques returned to the playing XI following the game he missed against the Strikers earlier in the week due to his new-born. In his absence, the mantle was taken by the left-handed batsman Daniel Hughes, who led the side successfully on Wednesday with Josh Hazlewood scoring three boundaries to take the side home.
After winning the bat flip, the visiting skipper Moises Henriques had a long look at the pitch, left dazed and confused took in about three seconds before finally making a decision of bowling first against the Stars side. Glenn Maxwell and the commentator were left in splits after Henriques had actually made the decision. It was one of the first time in this Big Bash League season that we have witnessed something extraordinary in the toss. In the last game, the Stars, thanks to their skipper Maxwell, who scored 83 off 45 deliveries to take the Stars home in the Melbourne Derby.
Watch the video here:
Over at the MCG, Sixers skipper Moises Henriques (following a moment’s thought) has decided to BOWL first after winning the bat flip #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/8SOQUzNHnF— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020
