VIDEO | Moises Henriques left confused about decision after winning bat flip

It was a clash between the top two sides in the Big Bash League, with Melbourne Stars taking on the second-positioned Sydney Sixers at home. Both the sides were unbeaten in their last five games in the league, with the Stars winning all of their last five games extending the lead at the top of the table to two points. For the visitors, their skipper Moises Henriques returned to the playing XI following the game he missed against the Strikers earlier in the week due to his new-born. In his absence, the mantle was taken by the left-handed batsman Daniel Hughes, who led the side successfully on Wednesday with Josh Hazlewood scoring three boundaries to take the side home.