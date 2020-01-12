 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    BBL 2020 | Twitter reacts to Umpire Shawn Craig drawing huge laugh by tripping himself after setting bails

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    BBL 2020 | Twitter reacts to Umpire Shawn Craig drawing huge laugh by tripping himself after setting bails

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:01 PM

    The BBL has everything - from fascinating games to world-class banter on the field. However, just when you think it can’t get better, Umpire Shawn Craig provided some laughs when he, after placing the bails, couldn’t sort his feet to fall hilariously on his backside during Strikers-Renegades clash.

    Lol!😂😂

    Aleem Dar's dost lagte hai!😂😂😂

    Aleem Dar be like: Oh, Well, I am your friend!😂

    Hahaha!

    Hilarious!😂😂😂

    That's all we can do! #Laughing😂😂😂😂

    Ridiculous scene!😂😂

    :D

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down