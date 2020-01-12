BBL 2020 | Twitter reacts to Umpire Shawn Craig drawing huge laugh by tripping himself after setting bails
Today at 9:01 PM
The BBL has everything - from fascinating games to world-class banter on the field. However, just when you think it can’t get better, Umpire Shawn Craig provided some laughs when he, after placing the bails, couldn’t sort his feet to fall hilariously on his backside during Strikers-Renegades clash.
Lol!😂😂
Looks slippery out there 😂— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020
A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/LW5V1N0pIU
Aleem Dar's dost lagte hai!😂😂😂
Why is it always funny when the umpire falls over? We are so unkind. Lol.— Sue (@the_fifth_kid) January 12, 2020
Aleem Dar be like: Oh, Well, I am your friend!😂
Hope Aleem Dar was watching that umpire slip up before. 😂😂😂 #BBL09— Lachlan (@pies_man) January 12, 2020
Hahaha!
Looks slippery out there 😂— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020
A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/LW5V1N0pIU
Hilarious!😂😂😂
That's why spikes are good 😂— Usama Salik (@iamusamasalik) January 12, 2020
That's all we can do! #Laughing😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Mohd Salman (@MohdSal43620922) January 12, 2020
Ridiculous scene!😂😂
Why is it always funny when the umpire falls over? We are so unkind. Lol.— Sue (@the_fifth_kid) January 12, 2020
:D
Oh 😂😂😂— Mohit Singh (@MohitSi51307626) January 12, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Peter Siddle
- Michael Neser
- Jonathan Wells
- Harry Conway
- Wes Agar
- Sam Harper
- Jake Weatherald
- Harry Nielsen
- Tom Cooper
- Marcus Harris
- Bbl 2019
- Big Bash League
- Adelaide Strikers
- Melbourne Renegrades
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.