SA vs ENG | Have to keep building, hopefully will be ready if needed, reckons Mark Wood

England tearaway Mark Wood hopes to recover for the remaining two Tests of the South Africa as he believes that the conditions will help him make an impact in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth. Wood admits that both Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are ahead of him given their exploits in the tour.

Lanky English speedster Mark Wood’s career has been peppered with injuries as he has been out of action since his impressive World Cup campaign where he scalped 18 wickets. Wood, who played a crucial role in England’s maiden World Cup win, bowled through pain in the final of the gala event with the match at the knife edge.

The pacer bowled through a side strain which eventually worsened and has resulted in him being sidelined for more than six months now. Wood although almost recovered is yet to be match ready while England look wary with a bunch of injuries.

Wood hopes to recover for the last two games with James Anderson unfit and participation of Jofra Archer on the line due to a sore elbow. The Durham lad believes that Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth will be perfect for a comeback having played his last Test match almost a year back in the Caribbean.

"I wouldn't say that I'm 100 percent because I haven't bowled the full amount of overs that I should have. I got through 35 overs last week, which is probably similar to a Test match week, but having not bowled competitively since the World Cup, I have to keep building," said Wood, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"Jo'burg might suit me better. It is at altitude and it is a bit of a bouncier pitch. But Port Elizabeth does reverse swing so that could bring me to the fore. Hopefully I'll be ready if needed."

England are currently level in the 4 match Test match against South Africa after making a fabulous comeback from the Boxing Day game snub to clinch the second game by 189 runs. Wood, further, revealed that Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are ahead of the pacer in the pecking order and would be ready for the opportunity if it comes by.

"If I'm honest I think Jofra and Chris Woakes are ahead of me in the pecking order. Jofra got five wickets in the first game and Woakesy did really well in the warm-up games and out in New Zealand."