Rohit Sharma’s IPL captaincy record talks for itself, admits Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting pointed out that Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma’s record as a skipper in the IPL talks for itself, with three titles as a skipper. Further, he also talked about the challenges of coaching an IPL team amidst many other things in his Q&A on Twitter between the BBL game.
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in an interactive session with the fans on Twitter gave answers to some of the toughest questions, including what are the challenges of coaching an IPL franchise while also talking about Rohit Sharma’s influence on the Mumbai Indians side as a captain. Here are some replies that the current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had to say:The challenges of the IPL!
The biggest challenge you face coaching an IPL team is how late most of your overseas players arrive. When you're trying to build team plans and team culture, it's really hard to do in such a short space of time https://t.co/UfQUlhAgaq— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Without a doubt!
Andrew Flintoff at his best https://t.co/LJTjGXJnm8— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Humble guy Symonds!
I played with a lot of selfless players, but one that sticks out is @RoySymonds63. He would do absolutely anything at any time for his teammates https://t.co/pAXRwRe1vz— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Well, Rohit Sharma's three titles would speak for itself surely!
I rate @ImRo45 exceptionally highly as a batsman and leader. His captaincy record in the IPL speaks for itself https://t.co/l8MWjjxIb1— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Mates!
Justin Langer was my favourite batting partner and to this day would love to bat with him one more time https://t.co/ZbuVXHtTEV— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Who hasn't struggled against Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath?
Two of the great bowlers of all time, was never easy facing them in the nets and thankful I didn't have to face them in the middle much https://t.co/seKXD7EB4g— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
The man still remembers his first International Scalp!
Asanka Gurusinha was my first international wicket, caught Healy bowled Ponting at the MCG https://t.co/W9PKzXgkbU— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Jasprit Bumrah who!?
I think what Pat Cummins has done over the last 12 months has him clearly the best fast bowler in the world https://t.co/mtdsYB8tdH— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
This is why the 2007 WC triumph was sweet for Ponting!
For me it's 2007 because when we got there the overriding sentiment from the media and the public was that our team and certain players in our team were way past their best. But we had another undefeated campaign https://t.co/jweDan6YP6— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Steve Smith's batting position in limited overs has been revealed!
It looks to me like he's going to be batting 3 in this series and I think that's the perfect spot for him https://t.co/IH9ymq3uu6— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Interesting choice!
In England or Australia, I'd go @ShaneWarne https://t.co/D7JVw72rHl— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Bold prediction?
Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia https://t.co/r5fIiLNs6Y— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
Bhajji takes the price!
Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose were easily the best fast bowlers I've ever faced. Shoaib Akhtar clearly the quickest but Harbhajan Singh got me out more than anybody https://t.co/17bIbPD6H3— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020
