Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai in commanding positions

Courtesy of their mammoth first-innings scores, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai ended day two of the fifth round matches in commanding positions against Baroda, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu respectively. In another game, Railways took a 120-run first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh.

Having resumed play at 295 for five, both overnight batsmen Mohammad Saif and Upendra Yadav went on to score centuries as Uttar Pradesh posted 431 on the board against Baroda. Swapnil Singh, with three for 47, was the standout performer for the away side, who then showed grit to finish the day at 82 for the loss of just one wicket.

A rejuvenated Mumbai side, led from the front by skipper Aditya Tare’s 154, posted 488 in the first innings against Tamil Nadu. He was ably supported by half-centuries from Shams Mulani and Shashank Attarde. The away side’s bowling attack, however, failed to capitalise on the momentum and strike early, as Tamil Nadu closed the day at 66 for no loss, with Abhinav Mukund completing a half-century.

Karnataka continued to find themselves on the end of some expert batting, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 248 and Sheldon Jackson making 161. Given a mountain of 581 runs to climb, the away side got off to a horrible start, as the impressive Devdutt Padikkal fell to Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat. Karnataka were 13 for one at stumps on day two at Rajkot.

Railways, meanwhile, continued to stay ahead of Madhya Pradesh in the tie at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. With help from cameos from the middle-order, they posted 244, before landing two early strikes themselves.