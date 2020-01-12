Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Gurkeerat Singh leads Punjab fightback against Kerala

Resuming play at 46 for two, Punjab slipped to 145 for seven and looked certain to concede a big lead to Kerala’s first innings total of 227. However, some resistance from wicket-keeper Anmol Malhotra (21) and tailender Siddarth Kaul (25), saw them push past 200, before eventually folding nine runs short. But the table-toppers fought back immediately as Vinay Choudhary removed Robin Uthappa with the first ball of the second innings. Gurkeerat then ran through the middle order as Kerala finished the day at 88 for five, with first-innings top scorer Salman Nazir still at the crease.