NZ vs IND | Vijay Shankar an ideal candidate at No.6 for India, believes Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar hailed Vijay Shankar as the perfect pick for Test series in New Zealand where conditions support a pace bowling all rounder. Shankar has replaced Hardik Pandya in India ‘A’ for the NZ tour after the former failed a fitness test and his performance might earn him a maiden Test call up.

New Zealand is the next destination in what one may call India’s golden run in Test cricket but facing the Kiwis in their backyard is going to be a steep climb for the visitors. Although New Zealand where thrashed heavily in Australia but they are a formidable side on their home soil.

India’s former batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out that a pace-bowling all-rounder would be a handy addition to the World’s No.1 Test side for New Zealand given the seaming conditions down there. Bangar also went on advocate Vijay Shankar’s name for the spot.

"If they go in with 17 players, then there is place for a reserve batsman and all-rounder. Now New Zealand conditions are ideal for seam-bowling all-rounders," Bangar said on ESPNcricinfo.

Shankar was a part of India’s World Cup squad and was impressive until a toe injury cut short his campaign. And will be making a comeback in the India A side during its NZ tour having replaced Hardik Pandya, who failed the fitness test.

"You see what an impact Colin de Grandhomme has had on the New Zealand team. So someone like Vijay Shankar can be an ideal candidate for that slot, given he is fit wherein it gives the right balance to the squad if he bats at No.6.

"It will also give India a batting depth and a fifth bowling option."

The two-match series is a part of the World Test Championship and a series win will definitely brighten India's prospects of reaching 2021 final.