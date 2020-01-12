NZ vs IND | Test cricket is special, will remain special, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

Test-specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted that the longest format of the game is special and would always remain special despite the presence of the limited-overs version of cricket, with ODIs and T20s. Pujara further said that trusting the game and preparation is key before an away tour.

“Times are changing and white-ball cricket has become popular. But Test cricket is always special and it will always remain special. And let us hope it continues for as much time as possible," said Pujara, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Following the successful dominance in the home season, Team India will tour for the first time in five months when they take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series in February. While the Indian team have made inroads in the alien conditions of Australia, they have failed in England and South Africa with New Zealand the only place left to complete the SENA country cycle in the current cricketing schedule.

“If you achieve such a thing before such tours, you feel confident and you start trusting your game again. That is because when you are going abroad and you are playing in challenging conditions, you need to trust your game, trust your preparation,” he concluded.

