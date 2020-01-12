 user tracker image
    Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir set to be inducted to BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:20 PM

    A senior BCCI official has revealed that former India World Cup winners Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are set to be appointed as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The three-member committee will pick the selection committees for the next four-year cycle, starting in 2020.

    After much discussion, the BCCI is all set to appoint new members to the CAC, with two World Cup-winning heroes all but confirmed. Lal, a hero of the 1983 India team, will head the committee by virtue of being the senior-most member, while 2011 World Cup team member Gambhir will assist him. The three-member team is likely to be completed by Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

    "Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members," the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

    It is likely that the committee will only need to meet once, as only two changes are required in the senior selection panel at the moment. Replacements need to be found for outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South) and Gagan Khoda (Central), while Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gandhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) still have a year left in their respective four-year terms. There will also be changes in the junior selection panel.

