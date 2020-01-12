ISL 2019-20 | Hyderabad FC appoint Albert Roca as the new head coach

Albert Roca is no stranger to India and Hero Indian Super League. Delighted on returning to India, Albert said, “India is special to me and I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season “.