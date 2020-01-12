IPL 2020 | Auctions, pressure and chatter, just over all that, reveals Jaydev Unadkat

India quick Jaydev Unadkat expressed his joy over being back in RR and shared that the auctions and the pressure of the price tag is something he has done away with. Speaking about being bought back repeatedly Unadkat believes that his performance compels the sides to get him back in the auction.

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been the talk of the town ever since his glorious stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in 2017 which not only earned him fame but also a huge price tag in the two IPL auctions which followed. But it seems like Unadkat succumbed under the weight of the price tag and couldn’t repeat his previous heroics.

But the Saurashtra lad believes otherwise as he clarified that he has done away with the pressure of auctions and price tags. Unadkat was released by the Rajasthan Royals only to be bought back for the third time for a reduced price of INR 3 cr, a marginal figure compared to the 12 crores they shelled out for him earlier in the tournament.

“I think this is the first time I'm answering a question about the auctions. I consciously didn't want to speak about it because I felt this has to be taken as lightly as it can be. I haven't thought about it as much as I did previously. All I know is I'm going to play in the same team, and I'm happy I'm going to play in the same set-up where I know the people, the management, the captain. But auctions, pressure and the things that people talk about - I'm just over all that,” he said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

When asked why he has been repeatedly released in the auction and then brought back, Unadkat believes that it is because his performance affects the team in a good way. The lanky pacer also revealed that he is a good space regarding his cricket.

"That has been a trend with me for whatever team I've played in. People have been looking to get me back. All I can make out from that is that I must be doing something good for the team and with my performance."

“All I want is to be better at it, maybe not give them a chance to put me back in the auction again and prove that I'm worth more than what people think I am. But having said that, I am in a happy space about my cricket. If you would have asked me this question two years back, I would have talked a lot about it, but at the moment, it doesn't affect me at all, even if I talk about it,” the left arm quick concluded.