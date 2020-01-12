IND vs NZ | Rohit Sharma returns as India drop Sanju Samson from New Zealand tour

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the Sri Lanka series after a long year, returned to the squad for the upcoming Kiwi challenge as the senior selection committee played their cards close to their chest by not picking the side for the Test series. Rohit has been in excellent form lately, and his return might force the team management to drop KL Rahul to the No.3 position, with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan as opening the innings.