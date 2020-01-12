IND vs AUS | Looking forward to face off between Rohit and Warner, states Dean Jones

Former Australia batter Dean Jones expresses his excitement to witness a battle between two of the world’s best openers and white ball players David Warner and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming 3 match ODI rubber. Jones also hailed quicks bowling in excess of 140 as a luxury for any side across formats.

Widely known as the "Clash of the Titans" any fixture between India and Australia never fails to disappoint. And with superb batting surfaces like Wankhede, Rajkot and Bengaluru in the mix, a run feast like the previous visit of the Kangaroos is surely on the cards.

Amidst all the speculations surrounding the tour, former Australia batter and currently a commentator Dean Jones revealed that he is looking forward to a gruesome battle between David Warner and Rohit Sharma to grab the spot of the highest run better in the series. Jones highlighted the prowess of both the openers to play all around the field.

"Rohit Sharma and David Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground, they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground," Jones told 'Game Plan' on Star Sports.

"These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle," the former cricketer added.

Jones believes that having bowlers clocking in excess of 140 is a luxury not many sides in the world possess. The series starts in Mumbai on January 14. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19.

"That's the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140 plus when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you don't have time - you get bowled out or LBW and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at a 140."