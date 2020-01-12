IND vs AUS | India at home always the biggest challenge, Australia start as underdogs, shares Kane Richardson

Australia quick Kane Richardson labelled his side as underdogs in the series while pointing out that India will be eager for revenge of the series win they stole last time around. Richardson also revealed that the bowling coach camped outside in order to get a better understanding of the dew factor.

The most awaited series of the home season is here as Australia look to ruin India's winning spree. Australia will be keen to repeat their heroics of last tour where they came back strongly to snatch the series 3-2 from the hosts.

Aussie tearaway Kane Richardson revealed that their bowling coach, Andrew McDonald, camped at the Wankhede at night to study the dew factor. Further, he revealed that the visitors will be practising with a wet ball to counter the natural phenomena while defending totals.

"Andrew McDonald camped out here last night to try and see what time the dew came in. Who knows, everyone is guessing. I think everyone is prepared," Richardson told TOI.

"We're going to train today with some wet balls so we can practice that. We'll just wait and see on game day. It's nothing new, we have dew back home as well."

The South Australia lad didn’t shy away from labelling his side as underdogs in the three-match ODI series and pointed out that no team has been able to flatten India in back to back ODI series at their own backyard.

"I think the home team is always favourite. I think on the back of last year, I think Finchy (Aaron Finch) has said no team has ever won here back to back. It's going to be so hard."

"India in India is always the biggest challenge and after what happened last year they will be ready for it. Confidence is up but the home team is always favourite. We are the underdogs," he concluded.

The series will kick off in Mumbai on January 14 while the second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19.