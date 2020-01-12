IND vs AUS | Aspire to finish games like MS Dhoni, admits Alex Carey

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey, ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, has admitted he aspires to finish games for the national team like MS Dhoni. He has also pointed out that the series would a tough tour for India given India’s strong dominance at home with their bowling attack.

Alex Carey, who is Australia’s new finisher has admitted that he wants to finish more games for Australia in a similar fashion to the way MS Dhoni finished games for the Indian team. Further, Carey revealed his role and how the series is going to pan out against the tough Indian bowling attack, who have put on a show at home in 2019. He also pointed out at the areas of his game that need improvement and suggested that he looks out at players who have excelled at places where the Australian wants to improve, including MS Dhoni’s finishing and wicket-keeping skills.

"I still have lots of areas in my game I want to improve on and get better at. I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him," said Carey, reported TOI.

In his short career as Australia’s keeper, the left-handed batsman has improved in multi-folds with an average of 40 in the ODI format, alongside scoring runs at a strike-rate of 92. Behind the stumps too, Carey has been massively influential for the team involving in 39 dismissals in 29 appearances.

"It's just about keeping it simple and playing my role. It's about wicket-keeping and playing middle to lower order. Three very tough games of cricket coming up for us and what a way to start in Mumbai," added Carey.

However, Carey, like his Australian team, was aware of the threat possessed by the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami after their experience against them in the 2019 ODI series which Australia won 3-2 after trailing 0-2 in the first two games of the series.

"Coming back to India, you know it is going to be a tough contest through the middle. We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then at the end with world-class bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami,” he concluded.