VIDEO | George Bailey left embarrassed after failing to connect twice on same delivery

Once you miss it, it is understandable, if you miss it twice on the same delivery that really can be a result of two things - poor batting and good bowling and that exactly is what that sums the shot from the Hurricanes batsman George Bailey. Excellent from Daniel Sams, poor from Bailey.

The Hobart Hurricanes were once again under pressure in the middle over and George Bailey was called up the order to play alongside Simon Milenko as the Hurricanes had picked up two quick wickets. At 66/2 just before the tenth over, the duo were left with a major job in hand, resurrecting the Hurricanes to a decent total in the innings.

Up against the duo was the left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, who if you did not know is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League. Not the most intimidating of a bowler, Sams, bowled one of the best deliveries of the game when he outfoxed the veteran not once, twice.

Bailey was slow on both the occasions with Sams’ delivery reaching the batsman at 66kmph against the release pace of 132, which is half the speed catching the Australian by surprise. Furthermore, Bailey attempted to pull the ball before readjusting himself to uppercut the ball before ending up laughing at his own futile attempts. Sams chirped ‘Come on’ looking at Bailey before he walked away with a sheepish smile.

On the other hand, Bailey walked off the crease and could not believe his luck as he smiled in dejection after the shot he missed. If it was a baseball game, the right-handed batsmen would have been given two strikes following that delivery.

Watch the video here:

You can only laugh after a sequence like this 🤷‍♂️ #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/l32AxuFTkq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2020