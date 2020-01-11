 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Tom Banton moving across stumps to hit audacious ramp shot

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Tom Banton moving across stumps to hit audacious ramp shot

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:19 PM

    That Tom Banton is a special talent doesn't need any clarification as the Englishman has taken the Big Bash League stage on fire with his audacious batting displays. Today, against Perth Scorchers, the Somerset man made a stunning move across the stumps to hit an unbelievable ramp shot.

    Unbelievable Banton!

    Just AWE..!👏

    Went like a rocket!

    Absolutely brilliant.

    What a talent! 

    He is amazing with the bat!

    Let's hope!

    He truly deserves all the accolades!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down