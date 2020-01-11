Twitter reacts to Tom Banton moving across stumps to hit audacious ramp shot
Today at 8:19 PM
That Tom Banton is a special talent doesn't need any clarification as the Englishman has taken the Big Bash League stage on fire with his audacious batting displays. Today, against Perth Scorchers, the Somerset man made a stunning move across the stumps to hit an unbelievable ramp shot.
Unbelievable Banton!
That is incredible!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2020
Man, we're going to miss Tom Banton SO much #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/krZ34vRH6b
Just AWE..!👏
Tom Banton is phenomenal at cricket, exhibit No.537 pic.twitter.com/WBbLrvp61K— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 11, 2020
Went like a rocket!
Tom Banton is great talent 👏🙌— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) January 11, 2020
This shot he played to 143 kph ball!!! Wow!#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ITxtVHkOhE
Absolutely brilliant.
Ridiculous. RiDiCuLoUs. RIDICULOUS.— The Googly (@officialgoogly) January 11, 2020
Tom Banton is such a special talent! 🤯#BBL09pic.twitter.com/9JjusLK50S
What a talent!
Tom Banton surely giving headache to England for choosing openers. What a Talent!!— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) January 11, 2020
Jason Roy
Jos Buttler
Tom Banton
Jonny Bairstow
Dawid Malan
I would go with Jos Buttler-Tom Banton as opening pair.
Dawid Malan at 3, Eoin Morgan at 4, Ben Stokes at 5.#BBL09 #T20WorldCup
He is amazing with the bat!
Tom Banton is some player!! #BBL09 #tombanton— Krishna Chandela (@imchandela) January 11, 2020
Let's hope!
Brilliant season for @Tombanton with @HeatBBL ...now he ends up it with a fantastic fifty ...now @ABdeVilliers17 will replace him in the camp ...very excited— Pranjultiwari (@Pranjultiwari99) January 11, 2020
He truly deserves all the accolades!
So where is Tom Banton going?— Claire22 (@ClaireHickey22) January 11, 2020
Amazing stat for Tom Banton: over 75% of his runs in the BBL have been in boundaries! The other amazing stat is that 2019 was his first full year in first class cricket! He's improved so much in a year, if he improves the same amount in the next year look out!!— John Pearce (@JohnPearce984) January 11, 2020
