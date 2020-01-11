Sachin Tendulkar nominated for Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 award

Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award, under the title "Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation". Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, described Tendulkar’s nomination as a fantastic moment for cricket.

After India won the 50-over World Cup in 2011, beating Sri Lanka in the final, the Indian cricket team carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders as a lap of honour around the Wankhede Stadium. It was the epilogue of a colossal career and one that lifted the country's collective spirit and Virat Kohli described it aptly by saying, "The time has come for them to take the burden off Sachin's shoulders".

“It is fantastic for our sport. It is very hard to get nominated for Laureus. It was a remarkable achievement (2011) and Indian cricket is doing fantastic. I remember when we won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year (2002). It was a great moment for Australian cricket,” Waugh told PTI.

The Laureus Sports Foundation launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote, which gives fans the opportunity to choose one of the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards. The event will happen in Berlin on February 17 to celebrate the power of sport in transforming the lives of young people around the world.