Results ratio will worsen and so will people's interest with Four-day Test, reckons Misbah Ul Haq

Pakistan coach Misbah Ul Haq, pointing out the conditions in Pakistan during the cricket season, has shared that four-day matches will only escalate the number drawn games and hence people will lose interest. Misbah has also pointed out that it would lead to increased workload for pacers.

Pakistan head coach cum chief selector Misbah Ul Haq expressed his discontent over the proposal of introducing 4 day Test to join a long list of coaches and former players who share the same thought. The ICC will be taking up the matter in the next meeting of its cricket committee which scheduled in March later this year. Misbah promptly pointed out that the PCB will face dire problems if the proposal is passed given the fact that their peak cricket season falls during winter. While the lack of daylight makes it almost impossible to play out 90 overs a day, an increase in overs would only mean more problems or drawn games.

"First of all, there is no clarity at this point about how it will be taken forward," Misbah told ESPNCricinfo. "Will it be 90 overs a day? 96? Maybe 110 overs to compensate for the fifth day? If you look at the conditions in Asia, especially in Pakistan, we barely manage to get 90 overs a day because the cricket season here is mostly during the winter. We don't get long days in winter, or enough to complete even 90 overs. We lose 10-15 overs a day routinely. If you lose those across a four-day Test, with 360 overs, the match effectively becomes a three-and-a-half-day affair.

"If that's the case, a lot of teams will become negative - if they fall even slightly behind in a match, they'll go straight for the draw. The results ratio is already pretty low, that will worsen and people's interest in Tests will dip. They want results. In a five-day match, even if there's rain in the middle, there's still enough time to try and force a result."

The former Pakistan skipper shared that shortening the format would mean increasing the workload of the quicks who will be steaming in on a hot day to bowl around 20 overs. This would only ensure an increase in injury issues for the tearaways.

"Another important thing - if you force the workload of five-day cricket into four days, with an increase in overs, then it is very difficult," he said. "You still get only 11 players in the team. Most teams play with four bowlers. But even if they have five, the workload of 16-17 overs a day on your fast bowlers, or at the most 20, will become even more. So their injury risks will rise. And the quality of their bowling - if you raise the load of a 145-150kph bowler from 18 overs to 25-26, then what will happen? Their quality will be compromised."