Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Cheteshwar Pujara joins elite group with 50th first-class century

Preparing nicely for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand, Indian number three in Tests Cheteshwar Pujara has scored his 50th first-class century while playing against Karnataka during his state team Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy Group B encounter. Pujara remained unbeaten on 162 off 238 balls that included 17 fours and a six. Pujara joined an elite list of nine Indian cricketers to reach the feat of 50 first-class hundreds. The list is led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.