Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Cheteshwar Pujara joins elite group with 50th first-class century

On Saturday, during Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy group B encounter against Karnataka in Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot, Cheteshwar Pujara has smacked up his 50th first-class ton entering an elite list of players to reach that feat. He remained unbeaten on 162 at the end of first day’s play.
Preparing nicely for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand, Indian number three in Tests Cheteshwar Pujara has scored his 50th first-class century while playing against Karnataka during his state team Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy Group B encounter. Pujara remained unbeaten on 162 off 238 balls that included 17 fours and a six. Pujara joined an elite list of nine Indian cricketers to reach the feat of 50 first-class hundreds. The list is led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
The 31-year-old Pujara, who has 18 Test centuries to his name, is fourth on the list of active first-class players with most first-class centuries behind former England skipper Alastair Cook (65), South Africa batter Hashim Amla (52) and India's domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer(57). Amongst active Test Players, Pujara’s nearest contender is Australia’s Steve Smith with 42 first-class centuries to his credit.
While his Indian teammates Virat Kohli(34) and Ajinkya Rahane(32) are much behind in the race. Pujara has already scored more than 15,000 runs in first-class cricket from his 197 matches.
